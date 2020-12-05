UConn's Jorgensen Center Postpones An Evening With Kelli O'Hara

Due to the winter storm on the East Coast, UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts livestream concert "An Evening with Kelli O'Hara" originally scheduled for this evening, has been postponed to Saturday, December 12 at 8 PM ET.



If able to attend the new date, current ticket holders are asked to hold on to their livestream access code and viewing instructions which were emailed to them. That information will be required to gain access to the December 12 performance. If you are unable to attend the performance at the newly scheduled date, please contact the Box Office at jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu . A refund will be issued to the credit card that was used to place your order.



Tickets ($20 per device) are still available for purchase at jorgensen.uconn.edu



Tony Award-winning stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara returns to the University of Connecticut's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts for a virtual live performance streaming Saturday, December 12. The evening will include a generous collection of holiday favorites as well as classics from the Great White Way and the American Songbook.



Immediately following the performance, Jorgensen's director Rodney Rock will interview Ms. O'Hara, and she will engage in a live Q&A with the audience. The concert is presented through Jorgensen Digital Stage, produced by OurConcerts.live, with support from the Jorgensen CoStars and Circle of Friends, and media sponsors CT Public, Connecticut Magazine, Radio.com and Lite 100.5 WRCH.



"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity and responsibility to perform this holiday season. It's poignant to sing about love and heartache right now. It's meaningful that we are finding new avenues to gather and honor those who aren't with us. It's beautiful to celebrate the ways each of us is doing the best we can. My relationship with these beautiful songs is always evolving, and I continue to find great joy and comfort in them. I hope they will shine a warm light on your winter as well," says Ms. O'Hara.



The program will encompass Ms. O'Hara's multi-faceted brilliance as a performing artist. She'll sing beloved musical theatre showtunes and heartwarming American standards, and sprinkle in a few seasonal holiday classics. She'll also weave in stories about the pieces she performs and talk about the people who have shaped her path as an artist and person.



Ms. O'Hara has been in the Broadway spotlight for over 20 years. She earned a Tony for her turn as Anna Leonowens in the 2015 revival of The King and I, and, more recently, was nominated for Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance in Kiss Me, Kate. Her other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), and South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations). She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019.



Ms. O'Hara stars alongside Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon in HBO's new series The Gilded Age, currently filming in New York City. She received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic. She has been nominated for two Grammy awards, and her solo albums Always and Wonder in the World are available on Ghostlight Records.

