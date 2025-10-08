UCONN MUSIC INSPIRE SERIES To Present Two Performances This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UConn School of Fine Arts Department of Music continues its UConn Music Inspire Series this week with two back-to-back performances at von der Mehden Recital Hall, highlighting the diverse artistry and cultural depth of the university’s acclaimed music program.

On Thursday, October 9 at 8 p.m., Ensemble Origo returns to UConn with Saravanda! Dances of New Spain, a groundbreaking program exploring the African and Mesoamerican roots of the sarabande and chaconne—dances that evolved from colonial New Spain to Baroque Europe. The concert features instrumentalists and a dancer illuminating the cross-cultural intersections that shaped these iconic musical forms.

On Friday, October 10 at 8 p.m., celebrated jazz pianist Eric Reed takes the stage for a solo concert as part of the annual Heilig Memorial Piano Concert. Known for his collaborations with jazz greats such as Wynton Marsalis and Betty Carter, Reed will offer an evening of improvisation and storytelling through music.

Reed will also lead a free public masterclass with UConn jazz students on Saturday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at von der Mehden Recital Hall.

Ticket information

Tickets: $15, available online or at the von der Mehden box office one hour before each performance. Venue: von der Mehden Recital Hall, University of Connecticut, Storrs campus

The venue is fully wheelchair accessible, with accessible restrooms, service dog accommodations, and ample parking (free after 5 p.m.).

For more information and tickets, visit von der Mehden Recital Hall’s website.