Tickets on Sale for Stowe Prize for Literary Activism Event with Percival Everett

The Stowe Center for Literary Activism has announced the details for an event featuring the winner of the 2025 Stowe Prize for Literary Activism, acclaimed author Percival Everett for James: A Novel (Doubleday, 2024).

The discussion with Everett and a social justice fair will be held on Wednesday, September 17 at Immanuel Congregational Church located at 10 Woodland Street in Hartford. The program will be at 6:30pm in the main sanctuary of the church. It will be preceded by a free social justice fair in Immanuel Congregational's Fellowship Hall at 5:30pm. There is a private Sponsor Reception at 5pm with Percival Everett.

General Admission tickets are free with reservation required. There are Friend tickets available for $65 per person which include priority seating and a pre-signed copy of James. Patron tickets are $300 per person and include admission to the Sponsor Reception with Mr. Everett, priority seating at the event, and a pre-signed copy of James.

To register for the public program, visit StoweCenter.org/James. Space is limited, and tickets are first come, first served. A reservation is not required to visit the social justice fair. Parking is available on Woodland Street and The Mark Twain House & Museum parking lot. There is limited on-site accessible parking for mobility impaired patrons at Immanuel Congregational Church.

Funds raised for the Stowe Prize help sustain the mission of the Stowe Center to encourage social justice and literary activism, preserve the unique collections and grounds, and support our innovative programming.