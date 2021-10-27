TheatreWorks New Milford to Present MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW!

TheatreWorks New Milford announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021. Performances will be held on Friday November 12th at 7:00 pm and Saturday November 13th at 2:00 pm.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Frozen, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more!

"We are incredibly excited to continue celebrating the return of live theatre with performances of MTI's All Together Now!," stated Christine Daley, President of TheatreWorks' Board of Directors. "The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to presenting our patrons with this truly wonderful revue."

Instructors Lori Larson and Kevin McNulty have put together a talented cast of adults and children including Lucy Aubin Gabrielle Blevins, Kylieann Craine, Caroline Gaudette, Vanessa Gentile, Addison Hernandez, Samantha Leonard, Thomas Neeb, Charlie Joan Russo, Sarah Spannhake, Emma Strimavicius, Sarah Strimavicius, Cosette Vandewater and Joshua Violette.

Tickets for this GLOBAL FUNDRAISER are $15.00 for adults and children and are available now at https://theatreworks.us/kids.php. Or call 860-350-6863, email info@theatreworks.us if you have any questions.

All patrons and staff at TheatreWorks events will be required to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the building.

TheatreWorks is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.