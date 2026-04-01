Theaterworks Hartford Unveils 25/26 LIVING ROOM CONCERT SERIES Lineup

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TheaterWorks Hartford has announced its 2025–26 Living Room Concert Series, an intimate performance series curated by Erica Tracy Sullivan. The series will bring local and visiting musicians together for small-scale concerts designed to foster connection between artists and audiences.

The first event in the series will feature Hartford-based singer-songwriter Brandon Serafino on April 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Bar Max in downtown Hartford. A pre-show gathering with light bites will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Serafino, making his Living Room Concert Series debut, is known for blending soul, indie pop, R&B, and global influences in his music. His work draws on a background that includes early exposure to blues and church music, as well as study of world music and time spent in Brazil.

Series Schedule

BAR MAX

April 30, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Featuring Brandon Serafino

THEATERWORKS HARTFORD

June 18, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Featuring Michael Suddes

THEATERWORKS HARTFORD

July 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Artist to be announced

Ticketing Information

Tickets for all Living Room Concert Series events are $20 and are available at twhartford.org.

About TheaterWorks Hartford

Founded in 1985, TheaterWorks Hartford produces contemporary theater and performance in Hartford, Connecticut. The company has presented more than 200 productions and continues to develop programming that connects artists and audiences through live performance.