The Warner Announces the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival Virtual Edition

The festival begins Friday, February 26 at 7:00 pm.

Feb. 15, 2021  
The Warner Theatre will present the ninth installation of the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival - EXTENDED PLAY by Benjamin V. Marshall (New Jersey) - from the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre beginning Friday, February 26 at 7:00 pm. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Playwrights Festival will be a virtual event - each production will be recorded in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre over a period of several weeks and then streamed via YouTube and Facebook every other Friday until April.

The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. The festival is a celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the ninth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand.

Each production will be available to view online for a period of two weeks before being taken down. There is no fee to watch but donations are always accepted. This virtual festival is made possible with a generous donation from The Marine Family and Thomaston Savings Bank.

Streaming for EXTENDED PLAY will begin Friday, February 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm and be available online until Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:59 pm. The production is directed by Katherine Ray and features the Kevin Knight, Yumeko Stern, Keith Paul and Amethyst. Original music by Amethyst.


