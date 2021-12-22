The Sherman Playhouse Holds Auditions for WHODUNNIT, January 10-11

The Sherman Playhouse is seeking to fill four roles to complete the cast for its first show of the 2022 season, WHODUNNIT by Anthony Shaffer, directed by Alexis M. Vournazos of Danbury.

The production is looking for 2 Men and 2 Women to complete the cast, ages 20 to 70. Note that some parts require two accents - Standard British English and regional/international.

In this comedy-thriller, a group of six strangers - and a butler - have gathered for a black-tie dinner in the English country mansion of a wealthy lawyer during a thunderstorm. One of the guests, identified only as an "oily Levantine," tells his fellow dinner guests that he has information with which to blackmail each and every one of them. This, of course, makes him ripe for murder...

Auditions are Monday, January 10, and Tuesday, January 11, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at The Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39 North (next to the fire station), in Sherman, CT. Sign-ups are in the rear green room.

A monologue and sides will be provided at auditions. No appointments are necessary. Rehearsals begin on February 28. The production runs from April 29 to May 21. For a character breakdown and more information, visit shermanplayers.org The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theatre company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the fire station) in Sherman, CT.