The Naked Magicians to Perform at The Bushnell in Hartford

After sold-out shows in 300+ cities around the globe including a season on London's West End, New York, and a residency in Las Vegas, one of Australia’s biggest entertainment exports, The Naked Magicians, are coming to Hartford at The Bushnell on Sunday, April 19.

The two cheeky magicians in this R-rated magic show deliver world-class magic and non-stop laughs while wearing nothing but a top hat and a smile. The duo forego top hats and capes for full frontal illusions complete with magic, muscles, and endless laughs.

Perfect for date night or the ultimate “Girls Night Out,” The Naked Magicians have performed — and undressed — for millions of fans in more than 300 cities worldwide, making them the most successful Australian magic act in history. “Good magicians don't need sleeves and great magicians don't need pants,” say the magicians in the show. “When we say ‘Abracadabra!’, the audience isn't always looking at our hands.”

“Being on stage doing magic without relying on pockets or sleeves does add that extra challenge and ups our game,” say The Naked Magicians.

The Naked Magicians have also been seen on America's Got Talent, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, and E! News.