The Ballard Institute to Celebrate The Opening Of Wonderland Puppet Theater Exhibit

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present the grand opening of its new exhibitionWonderland Puppet Theater: Visions of the Beloved Community on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with refreshments served at 4:30 p.m. and an in-person exhibition tour at 5 p.m. by curator Dr. Paulette Richards and Ballard Institute Director Dr. John Bell.

This will also be streamed on Ballard Institute’s Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute). All events will take place at the Ballard Institute, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

In the summer of 1961 in the suburban community of Concord Park, near Philadelphia, Nancy Schmale persuaded her neighbor Alice Swann to put on The Magic Onion, a puppet show written by Bil and Cora Baird, even though neither Schmale nor Swann had any experience performing with puppets. This collaboration set into motion Wonderland Puppet Theater a fifty-year interracial puppetry collaboration that took place during—and reflected—the late-20th century's experience of the Civil Rights movement, the Women's movement, and the flowering of puppetry for children. With original puppets, photographs, audio-visual media, and archival documents Wonderland Puppet Theater: Visions of the Beloved Community chronicles Swann and Schmale’s collaboration in the context of residential desegregation, children’s media, and women’s careers in puppetry.

Swann and Schmale's Concord Park subdivision had been designed in 1954 by Civil Rights activist-turned housing-developer Morris Milgram as an intentional interracial community. The Magic Onion’s themes of tolerance and understanding resonated deeply with the two Concord Park neighbors, who were trying to realize Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision of “the beloved community,” which would remedy the "triple evils" of poverty, racism, and militarism. Swann and Schmale’s first puppet show was a hit, and it led them to form the Wonderland Puppet Theater, through which they continued performing together for twenty years, including regular appearances on Philadelphia public television station WHYY's Story Corner. In 2006 The Magic Onion was revived to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Concord Park. Wonderland Puppet Theater: Visions of the Beloved Community will be on display through Dec. 15, 2024. For more information, please visit: bimp.uconn.edu/2024/07/08/wonderland.

The museum will be closed through Aug. 21 while the new exhibition is installed. After the opening, the Ballard Institute will be open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no set admission, but visitors are encouraged to pay as they wish. Learn more at bimp.uconn.edu.

