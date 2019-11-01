The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry To Present 'Macy's, Tony Sarg, and the Invention of Inflatable Puppets'

For its third installment of the 2019 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host "Macy's, Tony Sarg, and the Invention of Inflatable Puppets" with Robert Grippo, Christopher Hoskins, and John Bell, moderated by UConn School of Engineering Professor Mehdi Anwar on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Robert Grippo and Christopher Hoskins, authors of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will join UConn School of Engineering Professor Mehdi Anwar and Ballard Institute Director John Bell in a discussion of the ground-breaking invention of inflatable puppets for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades by puppeteer Tony Sarg and engineers from the Goodyear Rubber Company in the 1920s. This event is co-sponsored by the UConn School of Engineering.

Robert M. Grippo, a frequent participant in the parade, has been researching the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for many years. Driven by his passion for the event, he compiled this work with the help of Christopher Hoskins, a professional photographer, and the special assistance of Macy's Annual Events, the New York Daily News, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, and the University of Akron.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. Come early, and experience our puppet exhibitions, as well as the video resources in our library nook. Forums will be broadcast via Facebook Live. For more information or if you require an accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.





