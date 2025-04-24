THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW And More Set for May At Little Theatre of Manchester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) at Cheney Hall has announced an eclectic array of tribute bands that will comprise their Jukebox Series this May.

Spanning music from the 1950s to more recent hitmakers, these one-night-only concert events will have attendees rocking, dancing, and finger-snapping to some of the rock eras greatest hits.

In addition, LTM will be reprising its acclaimed collaboration with Connecticut Deaf Theatre on an American Sign Language-infused production of Richard O'Brien's classic rock musical, The Rocky Horror Show.

MAY 2025 JUKEBOX SERIES

CHANGES IN LATITUDES

The Premier Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

Friday, May 2 at 7pm

Changes In Latitudes is the country's premier tribute show to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett. This nationally acclaimed band travels the country with beach balls and leis flying, dancing conga lines, and "Trop Rock" fun for all. It's the ultimate beach party that's good, clean, and fun for all ages.

﻿TICKET TO RIDE

A Tribute to The Beatles

Saturday, May 3 at 7pm

Performing all songs in the original keys, and using vintage equipment, this Beatles tribute extravaganza is complete with costume changes and spot-on 3-part vocal harmonies. Voyage on an enjoyable and energetic “Musical History Tour” featuring classics such as “All My Lovin”, “Eight Days a Week”, “A Hard Day's Night,” and many more! Audiences are encouraged to sing, clap, and join in on all the high notes!

DANCING DREAM

The Definitive ABBA Tribute

Sunday, May 4 at 4pm

Dancing Dream: The Tribute to ABBA, the greatest pop supergroup from Sweden, electrifies audiences of all ages with the best hits "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "Take a Chance", "Fernando", and many more. Established in 2009, this New York City based touring tribute act takes you on a nostalgic trip back to the glitz and glamour of the 70s with their beautiful harmonies, elaborate costumes and exciting choreography.

ELVIS THE KING

Lamar Peters & The Great Pretender Show Band

Friday, May 16 at 7pm

Experience the magic of Elvis in his prime with a night of hip-swingin', high-energy performances of your favorites including "Jailhouse Rock," "All Shook Up," "Hound Dog," and many more! With a powerful sound, dazzling costumes, and Elvis' signature moves, Lamar Peters & the Great Pretender Show Band will have you on your feet for one unforgettable night.

THE CORVETTES

Doo Wop Revue

Sunday, May 18 at 4pm

In the tradition of legendary Doo Wop revivalists Sha Na Na, this wildly popular show is more than a concert — it's an all-out Doo Wop Celebration! The Corvettes live features classics like "Little Darlin'," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "At The Hop," "The Twist," "Earth Angel," "Rock Around The Clock," and so much more!

WILD TAXI

A Tribute to Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin

Saturday, May 24 at 7pm

Satinwood's stunning tribute Wild Taxi features the music of legendary singer-songwriters Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Harry Chapin. Featuring classic songs like “Cat's in the Cradle” and “Wild World" performed by members of Satinwood along with Harry's original drummer Howard Fields. The Wild Taxi show features music from Chapin's 1976 album Greatest Stories Live and Stevens' Tea for the Tillerman.

SPECIAL THEATRICAL EVENT

Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Presented with Connecticut Deaf Theatre

May 8-10 at 7pm

Following the success of a one-night workshop in November 2024, Little Theatre of Manchester brings back the American Sign Language-infused production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show in collaboration with Connecticut Deaf Theatre.

Sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” And this deliberately kitschy rock ‘n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more accessible than ever where audiences can see and hear every lyric as they do the time warp again!

Tickets for the May Jukebox Series concerts and the three-night engagement of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW are on sale now at CheneyHall.org or by calling (860) 647-9824. Cheney Hall is located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT. There is plentiful free parking in lots adjacent to the theatre.

