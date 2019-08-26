THE ROAD TO ROAD JAM: A BATTLE OF JAM BANDS Comes to the Warner's Studio Theatre

Two Roads Brewing Co. and the Warner Theatre will present "The Road to Road Jam: A Battle of Jam Bands," in the Warner's Studio Theatre on Saturday, October 26 from 7-11 pm. Tickets are $15 and you must be 21 to enter the event. Doors will open at 6 pm; a variety of Two Roads beers will be available for purchase.

Five area jam bands will compete for the first place prize. The winning band will play at the Annual Road Jam Music Festival, as well as win a cash prize, tickets for the Jam Fest, swag bags and beer.

The Two Roads Brewing Co. Road Jam Music Festival will be held June 2020 at the Two Roads Campus in Stratford, CT. The Road Jam Music Festival is a must-attend event for music lovers, bringing together great jam bands from New England on two stages, with food trucks, beer and fun!

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





