THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT With Cris Groenendaal and Sue Anderson Announced At Music Theatre of CT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theatre of Connecticut will continue it's Hot Summer Nights performance series with The Music of the Night with Cris Groenendaal and Sue Anderson on piano!

As audiences await the start of the 38th MainStage Season in September, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning local, NYC, and Broadway talent on select Saturday nights at 8pm from June through August. This fourth performance of the series takes place on July 20th at 8:00pm.

With over 860 performances as the Phantom in "Phantom of the Opera" and a Broadway career with roles in "Sweeney Todd," "Sunday in the Park with George," and more, Cris Groenendaal's brings a blend of Broadway hits, pop tunes, folk songs, and classic novelties.

Cris Groenendaal and Sue Anderson are distinguished performers with extensive careers in theater and music. Cris originated the role of Andre in the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and later played the Phantom in over 860 performances across New York, Toronto, and the Canadian National Tour. His other notable Broadway credits include SWEENEY TODD, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, PASSION, and A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM. Cris has performed with opera companies in roles like Danilo in THE MERRY WIDOW and the title role in CANDIDE, and he has appeared in concerts with major orchestras such as the Boston Pops and the Israel Philharmonic. Sue, a versatile conductor and musical director, has worked on Broadway productions including PIRATES OF PENZANCE, ME AND MY GIRL, and CATS, and played in the orchestra pits for CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, THE LION KING, and SPAMALOT. She has conducted orchestras such as the Milwaukee and London Philharmonia and has served as musical director for various theater productions and films. Together, they have produced three solo albums, and Sue has been involved in unique projects like coaching Rex Harrison for MY FAIR LADY and teaching Peter O'Toole to play piano. Sue is also an accomplished pianist, performing regularly at Carnegie Hall and with local musical groups.

Following this performance will be the final performance of MTC's Hot Summer Nights, An Evening with Raissa Katona Bennett on August 10th. Raissa is known for her roles in Broadway's Phantom of the Opera and Chess.

Tickets are $55, including fees. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS SERIES SCHEDULE

(All shows begin at 8PM)

June 22nd- The Music of My Life with Frank Mastrone

June 29th- Classical Laughs! with David Maiocco

July 13th- An Evening with Broadway's NaTasha Yvette Williams

July 20th- Music of the Night with Cris Groenendaal

August 10th- An Evening with Raissa Katona Bennett

Comments