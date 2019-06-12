Summer Theatre Of New Canaan Presents MAGIC EVAN'S MAGIC SHOW

Attention Parents! The Summer Theatre of New Canaan is bringing the magician known and adored throughout the metropolitan New York City as Magic Evan for one performance in its new downtown New Canaan location. Scheduled for Sunday, June 23rd at 1pm, Magic Evan is sure to delight and astonish the entire family.

The performance is presented in downtown New Canaan in an open-air tent theatre at the New Canaan Library's Christine's Garden Park. The new professional theatre venue has comfortable seating, easy access and free convenient parking. The show is on Sunday, June 23rd at 1pm and runs about 2 hours. Tickets are $15 to $17. The theatre is located within a short walk of the downtown center, and a number of New Canaan restaurants are offering special pre- and post- show dining specials perfect for kids and adults. For more information and online ticket sales visit STONC.org or call 203-966-4634.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You