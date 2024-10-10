Spotlight: LEGALLY BLONDE at Visual & Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legally Blonde The Musical Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin Book by Heather Hach Director and Choreographer: Russell Garrett Music Director: Dr. Justin P. Cowan Presented in the MainStage Theatre at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods from sorority girl to Harvard law student, tackling stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

WCSU student tickets are $10.00 and are available for purchase at the VPAC box office. No refunds are permitted; all sales are final. Please note that tickets are subject to a higher price at the box office. The venue recommends purchasing your tickets in advance on wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

LEGALLY BLONDE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Comments