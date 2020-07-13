Sonia Plumb Dance Presents the World Premiere of THE DANCE OF DA VINCI 2.0 at the Hill-Stead Museum

Sonia Plumb Dance Company announced today the world premiere of The Dance of da Vinci 2.0, to be danced on the grounds of the historic Hill-Stead Museum. There will be four live performances presented from July 31 through August 2. The Dance of Da Vinci 2.0 explores the passions and obsessions of Leonardo da Vinci, the preeminent inventor, artist, and philosopher.

To ensure the safety of the audience and the performers, audience size will be limited with viewers socially distanced from each other and the performers. Guests are asked to wear masks whenever not seated.

The long-awaited premiere of Dance of da Vinci 2.0 arrives after the pandemic shut down its previously scheduled run. With choreography by the company's acclaimed artistic director and founder Sonia Plumb, eight dancers will be propelled through space and time in front of moving projections by artist Bryan Swormstedt on an LED wall backdrop. The modern dance program will feature original music by Michael Wall (SoundFORMovement).

The accomplished professional dance corps will include Katie Garcia, Katie Czyr, Joan (JoJo) Rodriguez, Robert Rubama, Olivia Passarelli, Chloe Markewich, Evelyn Ifiegbu, Jessie Levin, Stacey Hazen, and Myles Langston Hunter.

Plumb states, "I love that we will be celebrating the works of Leonardo da Vinci steps away from one of the most singular art collections in the United States. I am also humbled that our female-led company will dance in the shadow of an architectural marvel designed by a woman who was so far ahead of her time. The paintings in the house were cutting edge at the time of their acquisition and I believe that our use of modern dance performed with contemporary music against an LED projection wall for The Dance of Da Vinci 2.0 honors the Pope's passion for art that celebrates history while pushing boundaries."

The Dance of Da Vinci 2.0 is part of Hill-Stead's new multicultural performing arts series From the Porch, a diverse and dynamic showcase featuring music, dance, theater, and more. Building on the success of Hill-Stead's indoor events and nationally acclaimed Sunken Garden Poetry Festival, the inclusive summer programming will take place around the museum's 152-acre campus. The experiential events will happen several nights per week and be open to audiences of all ages. Hill-Stead kicks off the inaugural series with a venerable celebration of the Year of the Woman to coincide with the centennial of women's suffrage.

Guests are invited to arrive early to explore the breathtaking grounds, enjoy the stunning architecture of Theodate Pope Riddle's country estate, and descend into the house museum's beloved sunken gardens. The perfectly-preserved home interiors - including one of the finest collections of Impressionist art and period furnishings - is only available to tour on a by-appointment basis. More information on the Hill-Stead Museum can be found at hillstead.org. Guests are encouraged to bring blanket or chairs and picnic or order beverages online through The Wise Old Dog .

The schedule of performances is Friday, July 31 at 7:30pm; Saturday, August 1 at 7:30pm; Sunday, August 2 at 2:30pm and 6:30pm. Please note that the projections will not be utilized during the Sunday, August 2 matinee at 2:30pm.

Tickets for each performance are $65 with senior tickets available for $50 and student tickets being $25. Tickets can be purchased at SoniaPlumbDance.org. Guests must bring blankets or chairs. With limited audience space for each performance, interested parties should purchase tickets as soon as possible. There is ample on-site, free parking.

Hill-Stead Museum is located at 35 Mountain Road in Farmington, CT.

