Sacred Heart University Launches School of Performing Arts

Sacred Heart University (SHU) in Fairfield, Conn. has announced the creation of its new School of Performing Arts (SoPA), part of the College of Arts & Sciences. The school will bring together SHU’s theatre, music, dance, and choral programs, creating a shared home for both academic and co-curricular initiatives.

SHU’s theatre arts program is currently ranked among the top 15 in the nation by The Princeton Review for “Best College Theatre.” More than 1,000 SHU students participate in performing arts annually through ensembles, productions, and liturgical music. SoPA will provide expanded opportunities for creative collaboration, performance, and scholarship.

Charles A. Gillespie, associate professor of Catholic studies and performing arts, will serve as SoPA’s founding associate dean. Gerald Goehring, SHU’s executive director for performing arts programs, will continue in his role while also serving as the artistic director of the new school. Faculty leadership includes Rachel Bauer, associate director of academic affairs for SoPA and assistant professor in theatre arts.

SHU administrators note that the school reflects the University’s mission to link performance with scholarship and to strengthen student engagement across disciplines. “The School of Performing Arts creates space for collaboration across the University,” said Gillespie. “It allows students to connect their academic work with their creative passions, showing how live performance can be an integral part of how they learn and grow at Sacred Heart.”