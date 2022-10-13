Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents THE LAST WALTZ Celebration

From Woodstock to The Last Waltz, The Band has been at the center of rock and roll's most esteemed happenings.

They are regarded as one of the most popular and influential rock groups in the world and considered to be pioneers of Americana music. The Last Waltz, their legendary Thanksgiving 1976 farewell concert that has earned a high place in the history of rock and roll, featured more than a dozen guest artists including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison and Eric Clapton, and showcased The Band's classic hits such as "The Weight," "Up On Cripple Creek," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," "Ophelia" and "It Makes No Difference."

The THE BAND Band's Last Waltz Celebration is a spectacular tribute that revisits that magical Thanksgiving evening. In addition to performing The Band's hits, reminiscent of The Last Waltz, The THE BAND Band, the only nationally touring group dedicated exclusively to The Band's music, also becomes the backing band for guest artists representing many of the special guest performances from that night: Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," Ronnie Hawkins' "Who Do You Love," Van Morrison's "Caravan" and many more.

Touring since 2007, The THE BAND Band is: Gary Solomon (bass, vocals), Jack Kraft (keyboards, accordion, mandolin, vocals), Josh Radin (guitar, vocals), Loren Korevec (piano, vocals) and Matt Crawford (drums, vocals).

Taking place at SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield on Friday, November 11, at 8 p.m. $39 orchestra, $34 balcony. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.

First opened as a vaudeville house in 1920, the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre is a 400-seat cinema and performance space located at 1420 Post Road at the bustling corner of Unquowa and Post roads in Fairfield. In May 2019, Sacred Heart University and Kleban Properties partnered to renovate and reopen the long-shuttered theatre as a contemporary arts and education venue and nonprofit. The SHU Community Theatre is home to a unique blend of film, live concerts and performances, lectures, youth programs and academic endeavors. For tickets and more information, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.