Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Announces April Film Screenings
Upcoming film screenings include Disney's WALL-E and Up, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Together.
The SHU Community Theatre presents a month of film programming in April.
- Together. (2021, R, 1h 32m) A husband and wife are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of the COVID-19 lockdown. From Justin Martin and Stephen Daldry, the Academy Award-nominated director of The Hours and Billy Elliot. Friday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 2, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 16, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.
- Up. (2009, PG, 1h 36m) A 78-year-old travels to Paradise Falls in a house held aloft by balloons - inadvertently taking along a young stowaway. This Oscar-winning animated gem features the vocal talents of Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai and John Ratzenberger. Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m.; Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, April 17, at noon & 3 p.m.
- WALL-E. (2008, G, 1h 38m) A waste-collecting robot holds the fate of mankind in this animated adventure featuring the voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight, Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard, John Ratzenberger, Sigourney Weaver and Kathy Najimy. Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, April 24, at noon & 3 p.m.; and Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home. (2021, PG-13, 2h 28m) With his identity revealed and a spell gone wrong, Peter learns what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Wong and Tobey Maguire. Saturday, April 23, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 30, at 4 & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1, at noon & 3 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.