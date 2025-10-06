SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT to be Presented at Brief Cameo Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brief Cameo Productions will present Side Show: In Concert. The concert is scheduled to perform January 16th and 17th, 2026 at 7pm and January 18th at 5pm.

Coming off of last February's concert staging of The Drowsy Chaperone, the Brief Cameo artistic team were eager to present a piece that has been simmering on the back burner since the founding of the company. "From day one, Alan [Piotrowicz, BCP's Associate Producer] and I have been trying to figure out when the right time to produce Side Show would be," said Jim Clark, Brief Cameo Co-Founder and Producer, and co-director, along with Piotrowicz, of Side Show: In Concert. "It always hinged on finding performers to play Violet and Daisy Hilton, the conjoined twins at the center of the musical. Once Samantha Rae Bass and Johanna Regan Milani joined our company last year for Drowsy Chaperone, we knew we had found our Hilton Sisters."

Originally opening on Broadway in 1997, Side Show has a score by Bill Russell and Henry Krieger, and Book by Russell, and tells the story of Violet and Daisy Hilton, conjoined twins who became famous performers in the 1930s. A heavily revised production played Broadway in 2014, with additional material by Bill Condon. Brief Cameo will be presenting the 2014 version of the script.

Bass will portray Daisy Hilton, with Violet Hilton being performed by Milani. The Side Show cast will also feature several returning Brief Cameo Productions cast members: Ethan Smith (BCP's Master Class and Drowsy Chaperone) as Buddy Foster, Bryan Songy (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park with George, Drowsy Chaperone) as Sir, Benjamin Wambeke (Drowsy) as Houdini, as well as Nathan Russo (Ragtime, Sunday..., Master Class, Drowsy), and Galen Donovan (Drowsy) as members of the Ensemble. Joining the company for the first time are Tullio Milani as Terry Connor, Miles Hanna as Jake, and Kathryn Dooley, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, and Nathan Szymanski in the Ensemble. The Side Show production team features Co-Directors Jim Clark (BCP Producer) and Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), with Piotrowicz also contributing Production Design, Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, and Stage Manager Holly Price.