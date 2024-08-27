Review: Shaggy Takes the Stage at Foxwoods Premier Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over the weekend, Shaggy took the stage at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. The Jamaican-American reggae deejay delighted a packed room of fans with his all-time popular hits and easy-going demeanor.

Shaggy wooed the crowd with fun, high-energy songs, including “Mr. Lover” along with smoother R&B style tracks like “Angel" and “Strength of a Woman.”

For his classic, “It Wasn’t Me,” the singer strolled the stage to the infamous music from the song before telling everyone women find out their men cheat because they are smart. He got a roar from the adoring fans in the crowd when he then said "Men are dumb" before having them all singing along to the catchy lyrics.

However, the evening was also supposed to include performances by the American girl group TLC, which features Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, but unfortunately, due to a sudden illness by one of the members, the act was a no show.

During his performance, Shaggy addressed the crowd explaining TLC would not be able to make it because of health reasons. He went on to explain that Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins was dealing with possible food poisoning and had to be rushed to the hospital to get treated.

It was later revealed in a press release that the singer was “diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage” after she “unexpectedly began experiencing severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps” and “was promptly seen by a doctor and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.” The press release stated she was expected to be released the next day.

TLC was there on stage in spirit thanks to Shaggy’s quick tribute, playing tracks to their most well-known songs, including “Waterfalls” and “Creep.”

While the group was not able to perform over the weekend, they are expected to reschedule the canceled show but there is no word yet on when that might take place. For any updates, be sure to check out Foxwoods' social channels.

If you didn't catch Shaggy at Foxwoods, there are plenty of other must-see shows coming up, including Crowded House on September 6 and Luis Fonsi on October 4.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

Comments