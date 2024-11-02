Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, November 1st, I had the pleasure of seeing a phenomenal opening night performance of IN THE HEIGHTS at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT! Set in Washington Heights in New York City, in a predominantly Latino community, this show delivers the right blend of drama, action, and comedy, enhanced by high quality dancing, singing, and acting, with music and dialogue delivered with the ideal combination of Spanish to create believability, and English so audience members who only speak English can clearly follow the story, while remaining intrigued and entertained. The music, written by Lin Manuel Miranda includes moving slow ballads, intense rap and hip-hop, Salsa, and other mostly Latin influences. Director Ben Tostado combines his talents with choreographer Olivia Rivera and music director Mark Ceppetelli to bring out the best in this first-rate cast!

The entire cast clearly has fun on stage, as the actors and actresses all become their characters, and remain in character at all times, whether they are the central focus of any given moment, or even when merely appearing in the background. Their stage business always shows meaning and believability. Some entrances and exits are through the middle of the audience, but without breaking the fourth wall.

The set, imagined by scenic designer David Kievit looks like a commercial zone in New York City, where a Bodega, Hair Salon, and Limousine Service are doing business. Behind their respective buildings, skyscrapers and the sky can be seen, creating the perfect depth.

The story provides a realistic depiction of the financial struggles that highly likeable and hard-working decent people still can experience, and the importance of strong family and community unity in helping each other out. The story extols honest and respectful open communication within and across generations, combined with love, kindness, generosity, hard work, and self-sacrifice.

The main male protagonist is Usnavi, a hard-working owner of a small bodega. manny gonzalez portrays this highly likeable character so well that the audience feels Usnavi's emotions. Usnavi's love interest is Vanessa, portrayed by Juliana Rivera, whose excellent singing brings sincerity and feeling to the character. The realistic struggles faced by Usnavi and Vanessa combined with their decency of character makes the audience hope to see them end up together.

The central female protagonist is Nina Rosario who actress Olivia Rivera brings to life. Nina makes some choices that her parents disagree with, but the tone of the show is one of sympathy for Nina, her parents, and for her love interest Benny, portrayed by the very talented actor, Everton Ricketts. The love story between Nina and Benny is a central plotline, with the audience pulling for their relationship.

Nina's parents Kevin and Camila Rosario are brilliantly portrayed by Martin Garcia and Cintia Maio, respectively, both who sing and act with such a strong level of believability that, combined with Nina, the audience temporarily forgets that this is a fictional family. Faced with some difficult life decisions, regardless of what choice one may feel this family should make, all can agree that the decision should be made together as a family.

Actress Jane Prieto magnificently portrays Abuela Claudia, a character who is highly respected by the entire community as a central voice of reason and positive role model for the following two generations. In a world that is growing further and further away from the wisdom and clarity that comes from knowing God, it is wonderful to see that Abuela Claudia's strong faith in God is highly respected and extolled in the entire community, even though many members of that community use blasphemy and profanity.

The comedic side of the story is highlighted by actor Nick Nuñez who portrays Sonny. Sonny is Usnavi's younger cousin who helps him out at the Bodega and in life. Sonny establishes himself early in the story as the character whose personality keeps the audience actively anticipating his next line and interaction.

Some other stand-out performances include Heather Abrado as Daniela, Karina Brea as Carla, Jose Albino as Graffiti Pete, and Jay Reyes as the Piragua Guy. This stellar cast is also joined by ensemble members Ana Rosa Sforza, Kelsey Senteio, Zully Ramos, Ness Baracui, Monique Castillo, and Brenden Martinez.

During a blackout, Usnavi’s bodega gets looted and vandalized. I like the way this show shows who the real victims of such crimes are. They are not the fictional boogie men who became rich by exploiting and oppressing the poor, as neo-Marxist propaganda would suggest. Rather, they are decent hard-working people like Usnavi, Daniela, Benny, the Rosario family, and Abuela Claudia.

The high quality acting, singing, and dancing combine with the show's strong message to create a universal appeal that transcends cultures, ethnicities, languages, and adult generations. For mature audiences, I highly recommend IN THE HEIGHTS which is scheduled to continue to run through November 24, 2024. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets. The show provides drama, action, comedy, and a desire to try the Puerto Rican ice dessert called "Piragua," if you ever get the chance.

