Review: CALL FORTH A WOMAN at The Shubert, New Haven

A collection of vignettes and monologues bring to life some of the unsung heroes of the bible – women – in CALL FORTH A WOMAN, written, directed and produced by Treneé D. McGee.

An encore of the production, which sold out last May at the Shubert Theatre, New Haven, returned Saturday to an appreciative audience. Drama, combined with music, choreography with flags and “hallelujahs” shouted out during the performance create a worship experience, more than a typical theatrical presentation.

Well known biblical women like Queen Esther (Taliyah McGee), Ruth (Tehyana Ferguson), Naomi (Dinita Stokes), Judge and warrior Deborah (Reeshemah Norfleet), and Mary the mother of Jesus (Josephina Banks) are highlighted. But also rounding out the storytelling are some lesser-known women like

Shiphrah (Heather Jones) and Puah (Whitney Haywood), midwife servants who defy Pharoah’s orders to kill all males born to Israel

Jehosheba, who saves Jehoash (Jeremiah Brabham) after his family is murdered by his power-hungry grandmother, Athaliah (Nikilia Reid)

The Daughters of Zelaphihad who appeal the law which prohibits them from inheriting their father’s land and property because they are women

Rahab (Tami Nichole), a prostitute who assists the Israelites and finds herself in the lineage of the Savior

Jael (Aigné Goldsby Wells), who assists the Israelites in their war with King Jabin by killing his Commander, Sisera (Oshua McGee)

Huldah (Jocelyn Bromell), a scholar of text, who prepared young prophets to enlighten and lead

The stories are told against projected backdrops designed by Camilla Tassi, with stage props designed by Chaz Underwood. Choreography by ; Choreography by Paris Magee, Jr., Joshya McGee and Joshuah McGee is used during the storytelling as well as to make transitions between the vignettes. The playwright uses some quotes directly from scripture and creates dialogue to complete character development and context. Rahab’s declarations of taking a stand, surviving and that it is never too late to make a difference are very relatable today despite the ancient setting. McGee even uses some unexpected and fitting humor which stands out particularly in the telling of Ruth’s new-found romance.

McGee, who represents West Haven in the CT State Legislature, established TDM Production Company and TDM Acting Studio for Young Actors. She is a champion of arts education, community theaters and the enhancement of theater across the state. As a legislator, she introduced the theater tax credit legislation. A pre-show announcement indicated that the show, at just over two hours with an intermission, will have other productions. Follow updates at callforthawoman.com.

The large cast also includes: Aneesa Padilla (Tirzah); Ndreya Stevenson (Holgah, Queen Vasht); Byron Sneed (The Voice Of God); Christinea Bowers( Pharaoh’s Daughter/Dance Ensemble); Eva Padilla (Dance Ensemble); Honesty Young (Dance Ensemble); Joshua Hamlet (Pharoah/Scholar/Haman/Moses/Soldier); Jacqueline Rivera (Orpah, Dance Ensemble); Nialah Mccalla (Milcah Nialah); Nikilia Reid (Athaliah / Wailing Woman); Paris McGee Jr. (Barak); Reeshemah Norfleet As Deborah / Wailing Woman); Robert Young (Scholar/Mordecai); Sanai Richardson (Dance Ensemble); Kiara Simmons (Mahlah / Mother Of Sise); Unedra Muley (Miriam/Ensemble); Victoria Gordon (Mother Elder/Ensemble); Samara Richardson (Samara); Alivia Perez (Dance Ensemble); Zoe Powell (Noah); Sarah Richardson (Dance Ensemble); Imani Setzer (Dance Ensemble).

Crew and other credits:

Miya Brown Stage Manager; “Sing to the Lord,” Melody and Song Denya McGee; Heather Jones, song; Joseph Fonseca, Technical Director/Lighting Designer.

