Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season Will Close with BANDSTAND

BANDSTAND (music by Richard Oberacker, with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker) will run at Playhouse on Park July 12 - August 20, 2023.

This production will be directed by Sean Harris, with choreography by Darlene Zoller and music direction by Melanie Guerin. BANDSTAND is the final production of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

It's 1945. American soldiers return home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, and Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns with the hope of rebuilding his life. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next swing band sensation, Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. However, complicated relationships, the demands of the competition, and the challenging after-effects of war may break these musicians. Victory will require every ounce of talent, stamina, and raw nerve that these musicians can muster.

About the Director: Sean Harris Sean Harris (Director) is the Co-founder and co-Artistic Director of the award-winning Playhouse on Park in CT. Playhouse directing credits include: INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, ANGELS IN AMERICA, METAMORPHOSES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, PASSING STRANGE. Other recent regional credits: The Hollywood Fringe Festival, CT Shakespeare Festival, Fifth Letter Productions. NYC Theatres include: 59E59, Theatre Row Studio, TBG Theatre, The Culture Lab, Stages on the Sound, The Actors Studio, Producers Club. Edinburgh Fringe Festival: ARABIAN NIGHTS by Mary Zimmerman, PANDORA'S BOX by Matthew Macca, KISSED THE GIRLS AND MADE THEM CRY by Arlene Hutton, and the upcoming THE ECSTASY OF VICTORIA WOODHULL by Theo Salter. BA: DeSales University. MFA: The New School/Actors Studio

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for BANDSTAND, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on July 12th and 13th, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast and playwright after each Sunday matinee.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.