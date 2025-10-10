Playhouse on Park to Host Free Open House for Young Adults Under 40

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on Park will host a free open house for adults ages 21 to 40 on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event coincides with Theater Week and offers young patrons an opportunity to connect with members of the Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Board of Directors and Advisory Council.

Guests will enjoy refreshments, guided tours of the theater, remarks from Playhouse on Park staff and volunteers, and a performance by cast members from Million Dollar Quartet.

The evening is presented in partnership with FLOW (Future Leaders of West Hartford), The YP Collective, Urban DOR – Young Adult Jews in Hartford, and the Greater Hartford Arts Council. Sponsors include Latitude Beverage Company, AC Petersen Farms Family Restaurant, Salt + Lime, and HAS Insurance.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 860-523-5900 x10, emailing BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or visiting playhouseonpark.org.

Under-40 patrons can purchase Main Stage tickets for $38.50 (including fees), with an Access 40 Flexible Subscription available—five shows for $140 plus additional perks.