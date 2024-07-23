Playhouse on Park To Present LISA LAMPANELLI: IRRELEVANT!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join us in August at Playhouse on Park for a reading of the latest solo show from comedy icon, Lisa Lampanelli!

Lampanelli's previous appearance at Playhouse on Park in 2022, "Lisa Lampanelli: Big Fat Failure," helped drum up more than $11,000 for the theater. This summer, she hopes to raise funds and awareness for Playhouse on Park once again.

In her new show, "Lisa Lampanelli: Irrelevant!," the former comedian reveals all about her later-in-life path to find relevance. From trying hobbies that imploded to becoming a chronic meddler to adopting her parents' personae, Lisa will share her humorous take on her struggles to cobble together a life with her career-less self at the center. The ultimately hopeful journey in "Lisa Lampanelli: Irrelevant!" will resonate with audience members who have felt unmoored in their own post-pandemic, post-career, and post-relevance world.

With a career that spanned more than 30 years, Lisa Lampanelli was a constant on the comedy scene. With numerous tours, 2 Grammy nominations, sold-out appearances at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall under her belt, Lisa announced her retirement from stand-up comedy on the Howard Stern radio program in late 2018 and is now dedicating her life to writing and performing in storytelling shows, coaching comedy and storytelling, and being a general overall bad-ass.

The performance of "Lisa Lampanelli: Irrelevant!" on Saturday, August 24, at 8 p.m. is a script-in-hand workshop event with audience talk-back and Q&A to follow.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

