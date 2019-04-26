Playhouse On Park Presents THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY

The next show in Playhouse on Park's Young Audience Series is The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, running May 31-June 9!

Based on the best-selling book series, Stanley folds his way around the world with his flat-tastic hijinks. Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old: normal mom and dad, normal little brother, normal life. But Stanley wants to travel the world, do something amazing, something no one's ever seen before. One night, the bulletin board on the wall above Stanley's bed comes loose and falls - right on top of Stanley! The next morning, Stanley Lambchop wakes up flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley - the ultimate exchange student - scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and cancelled from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond. And, whether he's thwarting a robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris, or "hanging ten" off the coast of Hawaii, Stanley is closing in on his goal of being a three-dimensional boy once more.

Starring in The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley are: Cole Mathewson (Playhouse on Park Debut! Syracuse University: Mr. Antrobus THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH; Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School: Seymour LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; Theater-by-the-Sea: Kurt SOUND OF MUSIC) as Stanley, Thomas Beebe (Playhouse on Park: Peter BUNNICULA; Peak Performances: Max Bialystock THE PRODUCERS, The Chairman DROOD, Nicely-Nicely GUYS AND DOLLS, Barfée SPELLING BEE; Hartford Stage: Boy Scrooge A CHRISTMAS CAROL) as Mr. Lambchop,Savannah Lobel (Playhouse on Park debut! Regional: The Palace Theater Manchester, NH: Jan GREASE, Ursula THE LITTLE MERMAID, Summer Theatre of New Canaan: Sponge JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH) as Mrs. Cartero and others, Miles Messier (Playhouse on Park debut! New Paradigm Theatre w/ The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra: A-Rab WEST SIDE STORY; Avon Summer Theatre: Robbie Hart THE WEDDING SINGER) as Arthur, and Emily Jones (Playhouse on Park: Tribe/Swing HAIR; Jean's Playhouse: Miss Hannigan ANNIE, Debra KIMBERLY AKIMBO; Peterborough Players: Miss Nelson MISS NELSON IS MISSING, Clara Eynsford-Hill PYGMALION) as Mrs. Lambchop.



Directing this show is Brittany Sue Hines. Brittany graduated from The Hartt School in 2016 with a BFA in Musical Theatre and has been working professionally ever since. Brittany has directed/choreographed youth productions (STUART LITTLE, LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION,CURTAINS, PUSS IN BOOTS) at The Palace Theatre and at The New London Barn Playhouse in New Hampshire. Brittany is currently a teaching artist for Dream Big Performing Arts Workshop, Emerald City Theatre, and a teaching artist apprentice for Northlight Theatre in Chicago.



Performances for this show are: Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm and 4pm, and Wednesday at 10am and 2:30pm. Sensory Friendly performances will run on May 31 at 9:30am and June 1 at 10am. These shows are produced with guidance from The Miracle League of CT and professionals from the local autism community. The Miracle League of CT is the presenting sponsor of our Season Ten Young Audience Series.

Tickets to the show are $16 for children, $18 for adults, all seats reserved. All Sensory Friendly tickets are priced at $5. To purchase, please call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford CT 06119.





