Photos: STOOPKID STORIES Brings The Energy To New Canaan This Summer

Stoopkid Stories LIVE, brings the heat this summer to the Summer Theatre of New Canaan in Connecticut. Stoopkid Stories, which was created as a podcast in January 2020 by Melissa Victor has made its way to the stage as a high energy, fun filled musical.

Full of great songs, amazing dances and important lessons for kids, Stoopkid Stories LIVE is a fun family show that everyone will love. Set in the vibrant city of Baltimore, this brilliant cast of 5 comes out on stage with contagious energy giving off all the Black Girl Magic and Black Boy Joy.

Only one more weekend to catch this new show at Summer Theatre of New Canaan- Waveny Pool 663 South Ave, New Canaan CT.