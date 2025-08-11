Photos: New Paradigm Theatre to Present HAIRSPRAY at Stratford High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Paradigm Theatre brought the spirit of the 1960s to life with its vibrant production of Hairspray, performed August 8–10, 2025, at Stratford High School. Check out photos of the show.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, the musical follows teenagers fighting for racial integration on their favorite TV dance program while championing equal rights for all.

Directed by Stephen Amato, with musical direction by Chris Coogan and choreography by Blanca Grande, the show was stage managed by Stacy Lupo. The production partnered with The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum to give youth participants a deeper understanding of the historical issues at the heart of the story.

The cast featured Ronnie Ross as Tracy Turnblad, Hunter Smith as Link Larkin, Creflo Botweh as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Dominic Mantuano as Edna Turnblad, Vinnie McCoy as Corny Collins, Tiffany T’Zelle as Motormouth Maybelle, Kristin Huffman as Velma Von Tussle, Nathalia Habtemariam as Little Inez, and Lou Ursone as Wilbur. Barbara Distinti appeared as Trudy. Helen Hen and Anna Benevento were double cast as Amber Von Tussle, with Lauren Eyerman and Allison Mele sharing the role of Penny Pingleton. Faith Fernandes, Danique Ashley, and Brianna Parker performed as The Dynamites.

The ensemble included Matt Brough, Jacob Ebert, Zoe Anderson, Brennan Kelly, Nola Sommerville, and Owen Pirozzoli as Council Members, along with Kinnelle Botweh, Kolbe Lucas, Travay Parris, Dean Kapica, John Moran, Vicki Shureldes, Liz Buonicore, Nana Botweh, Sam Tanzer, AJ Russo, Arlo Rizzo, and Alexios Selearios.

In a special local touch, The Big Dollhouse number featured community members Trisha McCoy, Desi Amato, Kate Thomas, Rev. Marjo Anderson, Shelby Vetare, Rebecca Cesario, Liz Buonicore, and Lisa LaRusso. Twelve local child performers ages 8–12 joined the Opening and Closing numbers.

“In a time when concepts like diversity and equity are being demonized, I’m proud to present a show that celebrates and showcases the benefits and importance of those very same ideals,” said director Stephen Amato.

For more information about New Paradigm Theatre, visit nptheatre.org.

Photo Credit: New Paradigm Theatre