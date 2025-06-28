Photos: L Morgan Lee, Ryan Mac and More in ALL SHOOK UP at Goodspeed Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Goodspeed Musicals is presenting All Shook Up as its second production of the 2025 season. Featuring the hit songs of Elvis Presley, which fuel the romantic tale of a small town turned upside down by a stranger on a motorcycle, All Shook Up will run through August 24.



All Shook Up is inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley with a book by Joe DiPietro (The Goodspeed: Damn Yankees, Babes in Arms, They All Laughed; The Terris: All Shook Up, O. Henry’s Lovers; Broadway: Diana: The Musical, Living on Love, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Memphis).



The legendary songs of Elvis Presley ignite a rockin’ romp set in the Fabulous ’50s. When a guitar-playing stranger on a motorcycle roars into a sleepy town, nothing will be the same. Boy meets girl and soon everybody can’t help falling in love. Mistaken identity, mismatched lovers and the magic of romance come together in a free-wheeling rock and roll comedy. Celebrate the 20th anniversary production of a show that began at Goodspeed with non-stop classics, from "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog," to "Love Me Tender" and “Don’t Be Cruel."



Natalie/Ed will be played by Kerstin Anderson (Broadway: My Fair Lady). Chad will be played by Ryan Mac (Broadway: Wicked). Jim will be played by Benjamin Howes (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, High Button Shoes; Broadway: Scandalous, Mary Poppins; Off-Broadway: A Man of No Importance).



Sylvia will be played by Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (The Terris: A Complicated Woman, Broadway: A Strange Loop). Mayor Matilda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time; Off-Broadway: The Marvelous Wonderettes, Newsical). Miss Sandra will be played by Jessica Crouch (Broadway: Pretty Woman The Musical). Dennis will be played by Jordan Matthew Brown (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Off-Broadway: As Time Goes By). Lorraine will be played by Jackera Davis. Dean will be played by Jackson Reagin. Sheriff Earl will be played by Kilty Reidy (The Goodspeed: King of Hearts; Broadway: The Drowsy Chaperone, In My Life).



Comments

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...