Photos: IF I FELL By Jocelyn Beard at TheatreWorks New Milford
A veteran of NYU's film school and the Yale School of Drama, Jocelyn's award-winning plays have been produced by repertory theatres from Topeka, Kansas to Paris, France and include If I Fell, Burning Down the House, Private Gods, Blackwood, Hark, the Cellos, SubUrban Legend, Tedworth, Susurrus, Dollywould, Roadkill, Jaws of Life, Whiteout, Treasure Lights, I Kissed Elvis, Vladivostok Blues, and The Ornamental Hermit.
Jocelyn is a member of the Dramatists Guild and the International Center of Women Playwrights and is an active Board Member of several regional theatres and performing arts organizations.
All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.) Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
Maya Jennings Daley and Ian Arbues
Maya Jennings Daley and Ian Arbues
Maya Jennings Daley and Ian Arbues
Maya Jennings Daley and Ian Arbues