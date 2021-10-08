Photos: IF I FELL By Jocelyn Beard at TheatreWorks New Milford

TheatreWorks New Milford continues its run of "If I Fell," an original one act play by award-winning playwright, Jocelyn Beard.

A veteran of NYU's film school and the Yale School of Drama, Jocelyn's award-winning plays have been produced by repertory theatres from Topeka, Kansas to Paris, France and include If I Fell, Burning Down the House, Private Gods, Blackwood, Hark, the Cellos, SubUrban Legend, Tedworth, Susurrus, Dollywould, Roadkill, Jaws of Life, Whiteout, Treasure Lights, I Kissed Elvis, Vladivostok Blues, and The Ornamental Hermit. Jocelyn is a member of the Dramatists Guild and the International Center of Women Playwrights and is an active Board Member of several regional theatres and performing arts organizations.

The plot of If I Fell begins the morning after an unexpected encounter at the drive-in theatre between young lovers in 1965. Torn by pride and passion, fiery Carly and Frank's struggle to come to terms with their feelings for life and for each other threatens to set all of Savannah, Georgia ablaze. Caught in a time of titanic change, Carly and Frank both fight fiercely to hold onto the one thing that truly matters: love.

The production continues on Fridays and Saturdays through October 16. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday October 10, Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.



All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.) Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.