Photos: First Look at PIPPIN at Madison Lyric Stage

Madison Lyric Stage is presenting Stephen Schwartz's musical comedy Pippin now through July 31. The production is being presented inside MLS's brand-new tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House and will have a big-top carnival theme.

With music and lyrics by four-time Grammy and three-time Oscar winner Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, the Tony award-winning musical follows a mysterious performance troupe, led by the commanding Leading Player, that tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance.

Pippin becomes a soldier in his father's army, but is upset by the killing - and murders his father to stop the war. Now King himself, he is even more lost and unsure about what he wants in life and turns away from everything, including true love, before discovering that what he has been searching for has been there all along. Pippin features the well-known songs Corner of the Sky and Magic to Do.

Leading a cast of 16 are Jamal Green as the Leading Player and Cedric Gegel as Pippin. Mr. Green won the 2021 Broadwayworld Connecticut award for Best Featured Performer in a Play for his performance in MLS's The Boys in the Band. Mr. Gegel is an award-winning stage and film actor, who recently starred regionally as Robert F. Kennedy in the one-man-show Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade.



Pippin also features John Johmann as Charlemagne, Allison Waggener as Catherine, Ariana Packer as Fastrada, Patty Carver as Berthe, Michael Prince as Lewis, and Theo Zucconi as Theo.

Marc Deaton directs, Nathaniel Baker serves as music director, with Sarah Kennedy as choreographer.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329. The Deacon John Grave House is located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.