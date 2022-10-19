Photos: First Look At Lisa Lampanelli's BIG FAT FAILURE At Trevi Lounge

If at first you don't succeed, it's OK. That's the message of a new cabaret show created by entertainer Lisa Lampanelli.

News 12 Connecticut's Suzanne Goldklang spoke with the Trumbull resident about why she put together a musical celebrating failure.

The show debuted on Saturday with a meet and greet with fans and musical numbers by Lisa and her cast, Cassie Carroll, Bobby Henry, Robert Peterpaul and Mikayla Petrilla.

Lisa Lampanelli: BIG FAT FAILURE began performances on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Connecticut. The show is filled with stories and songs in which the former Queen of Mean comes clean about all the things she f'ed up!