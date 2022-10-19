Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Lisa Lampanelli's BIG FAT FAILURE At Trevi Lounge

If at first you don't succeed, it's OK. That's the message of a new cabaret show created by entertainer Lisa Lampanelli.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

If at first you don't succeed, it's OK. That's the message of a new cabaret show created by entertainer Lisa Lampanelli.

News 12 Connecticut's Suzanne Goldklang spoke with the Trumbull resident about why she put together a musical celebrating failure.

The show debuted on Saturday with a meet and greet with fans and musical numbers by Lisa and her cast, Cassie Carroll, Bobby Henry, Robert Peterpaul and Mikayla Petrilla.

Lisa Lampanelli: BIG FAT FAILURE began performances on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Connecticut. The show is filled with stories and songs in which the former Queen of Mean comes clean about all the things she f'ed up!




More Hot Stories For You


Radio Theater Group Brings TALES OF TERROR To Windham Theatre GuildRadio Theater Group Brings TALES OF TERROR To Windham Theatre Guild
October 19, 2022

Prometheus Theatre of the Air, an award-winning radio theater troupe operating out of Eastern Connecticut, will bring Halloween to life on Saturday, Oct. 29 with a performance of Tales of Terror, radio dramatizations of three classic horror stories, live before an audience at the Windham Theatre Guild and simulcast over WILI.
SUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes To Carriage House TheaterSUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes To Carriage House Theater
October 19, 2022

The Carriage Theater along with Hartford Fringe Festival will present SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY this Friday October 21st at 7:30pm.
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company This WeekTHE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company This Week
October 19, 2022

Larissa FastHorse's wickedly funny satire The Thanksgiving Play will have its Rhode Island premiere onstage at The Contemporary Theater Company.
Milford Arts Council Announces A November Event Roster Full Of Concerts And ComedyMilford Arts Council Announces A November Event Roster Full Of Concerts And Comedy
October 18, 2022

After two back-to-back theatre productions in September and October, the Milford Arts Council has opened up the floodgates in November for events in music, visual arts, comedy, improv and more! There is something to appeal to everyone, and to fit all schedules with weekday and weekend events. 
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Paula Cole & Sophie B. HawkinsSacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Paula Cole & Sophie B. Hawkins
October 18, 2022

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre to present Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins.