Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From MERRILEE MANNERLY: A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL

Merrilee Mannerly: A Magnificent New Musical is now in performances at Playhouse on Park (244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT) through December 15. Following the Playhouse on Park production, Merrilee Mannerly: A Magnificent New Musical will play an open-ended run in New York City, opening in the spring of 2020.

Merrilee Mannerly is a fun and energetic new musical based on the Mom's Choice Award-Winning book by Connecticut authors Mary Cashman and Cynthia Whipple. With lively music, dancing and lots of laughs, Merrilee Mannerly reminds us all that "Good Manners are Always in Fashion." The production is produced and directed by Ryan Ratelle with choreography by Enrique Brown (The Little Mermaid). Merrilee Mannerly features a book by William Squier, Mary Cashman & Cynthia Whipple; lyrics by William Squier; and music by Jeffrey Lodin (Disney's Doug Live!), scenic design by Ryan Ratelle and Magge Gagliardi, costume design by Charlie Barnett, lighting design by Johann Fitzpatrick, and sound design by Jeffrey Salerno.

The cast of Merrilee Mannerly features Liz Martelli as Merrilee, Emily Rose Johnson as Princess Posy, David Groccia as Nigel & Granny, Caroline Coffey as Daisy, Angel Harrison as Molly, and Sarah Sun Park as Lulu.



Merrilee Mannerly loves good manners - in fact, she's practically an expert. Imagine Merrilee's surprise when a princess from a land of no manners moves in next door and invites her to a birthday party. With her grandmother's magnificent Manifesto of Manners in hand, Merrilee Mannerly is ready to help her new friend, Princess Posy, host the best party ever! Along the way, silliness ensues, friendships are formed, and the two girls discover the real secret behind good manners.

Liz Martelli (Merrilee Mannerly): TheaterWorks USA: Doorman and others CURIOUS GEORGE; 54 Below: Soloist *CARDED CABARET; Nebraska Wesleyan University: Cinderella INTO THE WOODS

Tickets are now on sale for $18 - $20; $18 Children and $20 Adult (students, seniors, and Let's Go Arts members save $2). Daytime performances for school groups are available through our Literature Alive Field Trip Program between December 3 - December 20; contact Elizabeth Simmons, Director of Education for more info at 860-523-5900 x16 or ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.



For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.





