Photo Flash: Go Inside Kidz Konnection Shoreline Theater Academy's Zoom Sessions

Kidz Konnection is staying open through this pandemic via Zoom! Yes, that's right the theater company is running all show rehearsals and classes on Zoom. They know things are hard right now and they want to make sure everyone has something to look forward to.

Kidz Konnection has remained fully open with tuition waived for anyone interested for its already begun Spring session.Laura Attanasio(owner and founder) is doing this because she believes the arts should be available no matter what! Mrs. Laura has never turned someone away from her company and she doesn't plan to start now. So let them know what class you wanna do and they'll send you the zoom code. The classes that are currently available are: Contemporary dance, advanced tap, Beginner/intermediate tap jazz combo, creative writing, Shakespeare workshops, backstage basics, fight choreography, improv, voice training and acting via zoom. The Instructors; Ms. Maria, Mr. Sam, Ms.Hayley, and Mrs Stacy all believe in Mrs. Laura's philosophy of giving back to the community and in turn they are all volunteering their time during this pandemic.

On top of the numerous amount of classes they are offering they are also in rehearsals for multiple shows. Aladdin kids, Aladdin Jr., Rock of ages, and Matilda are all getting together in their virtual rehearsal rooms. The casts total over 100 young performers. When this is all over theater company wants to make sure that when they open their doors to the public again the rooms are filled with music, dancing and fun. They want not only to give their cast members something to look forward too but also give the community something to celebrate.

First and foremost they are a community and a family at the Shoreline theater academy and they are here for you.

Classes remain available, free to any interested in trying out any class, online throughout this period of uncertainty. Contact kidzkonnectionct@gmail.com for links to any class. Matilda the Musical, which was set to open March 13 - 15 continues to rehearse and will proceed with it's production as soon as it is deemed appropriate. Information will be forthcoming regarding Matilda's rescheduled dates.



Laura Attanasio hanging out with Sam Reeds Backstage Basics

The cast of Matilda still standing strong in rehearsals

Another fun day at Matilda Rehearsals

One of the last photos taken before quarantine, celebrating meeting their goal of over $25,000 to renovate the historic Academy Building

Flight choreography with Ms. Maria

Kate Robinson in her home from their live Facebook cabaret

Matt Law from their live Facebook cabaret





