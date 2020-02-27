Photo Flash: First Look at THREE BY TENN At The Sherman Playhouse

Get your first look at THREE BY TENN: The Gnadiges Fraulein; This Property is Condemned; & A Perfect Analysis Given By a Parrot, directed by Katherine Almquist at Sherman Playhouse, running next month.

THE GNADIGES FRAULEIN

The scene is a rickety bunkhouse, for "permanent transients" in a place called Cocaloony Key, off the southern tip of Florida. The characters include a kooky society gossip columnist, the coarse landlady, a demented Viennese opera singer, an aggressively territorial Cocaloony bird, and a sweaty, hammer-wielding handyman. Outrageously funny and, at times, heartbreaking, it's a fascinating and deeply affecting study of humanity.

THIS PROPERTY IS CONDEMNED

A young girl, abandoned and aching for human connection, shares the story of her sister, the "main attraction" at a condemned boarding house, with a young boy as they wander along the train tracks during the Great Depression.

A PERFECT ANALYSIS GIVEN BY A PARROT

Two overdressed women "in the autumn of their youth" hit town at the annual convention of the Sons of Mars in Memphis. But in their search for a good time with the men at the convention, they get lost from their party, ending up in a seedy bar where they spend the night tearing each other apart in the cattiest - and funniest - of ways.

For more information visit shermanplayers.org.





