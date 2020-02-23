Photo Flash: First Look at PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Playhouse On Park

Kate Hamill's PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (based on the novel by Jane Austen) runs at Playhouse on Park from February 19 - March 8.

This isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation.

Tickets for performances February 19 - March 8 are now on sale and range from $30-$40; reserve seating. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday matinees! Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. There will be a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception on Friday, February 21.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Photo Credit: Meredith Longo





