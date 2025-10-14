Pennsylvania Couple Celebrates 50th Anniversary At I DO! I DO! At The Press Box Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Love took center stage this past Friday night when James and Carmella Labuz of Drums, Pennsylvania, attended a performance of I Do! I Do! at The Press Box Theater, marking a full-circle moment fifty years in the making.

Half a century ago, James proposed to Carmella after seeing a production of the musical. To celebrate their golden anniversary, he surprised his wife with tickets to see the show once again. When searching online, the couple found just two current productions—one in Tennessee and one at The Press Box. James chose the latter, and the pair made the trip to relive the performance that began their lifelong partnership.

Directed by Carol Ziske with musical direction by William Linster, the production starred Becca Lynn Pokorski and Bob Filipowich as Agnes and Michael. Debbie Cryan served as stage manager, lights, and sound operator, with Cheyenne Walent as dresser.

The audience joined in celebrating the Labuzes’ milestone, offering warm applause as the couple was recognized during the evening. After the show, they posed for a photo with the cast—a touching image capturing both the magic of live theater and the endurance of love.

“It’s moments like this that remind us why we do what we do,” said Linster. “Theater connects people—not just for one night, but sometimes for a lifetime.”

I Do! I Do! ran October 10–12 at The Press Box Theater, presented by the nonprofit company dedicated to delivering exceptional live performances that resonate long after the curtain falls.