Pa'lante Theatre Company Hosts First Annual Afro Latine Film Festival

Pa'lante Theater Company (PTC), Connecticut's first and only Afro-Latine Black Box theater company, and the Afro Caribbean Cultural Center, Inc. announced today the complete lineup and ticketing options for Connecticut's first Afro Latine Film Festival to be held at Seven Angels Theatre located at 1 Plank Road, Waterbury, CT.

Running June 16-18, the festival will consist of over two-dozen short films, full-length features, world premieres, and digital exclusives. Although the majority of the films are by American filmmakers, the selections explore the breadth of Black/Latine experience lived in the U.S., the Caribbean, Latin America, South America, and Europe. Tickets and the complete lineup can be found at palantetheater.org/filmfestguide.

Pa'lante Theater Company Artistic Director Rafael Feliciano-Roman states, "WEPA! What an exciting time for the Brass City and Black/Latine independent cinema. Pa'lante Theater Company, the Afro Caribbean Cultural Center and Seven Angels Theatre are thrilled to be bringing top-quality independent cinema to our city. A return to nostalgia of viewing films in a live theater venue, this unique experience is going to be breathtaking and life-changing."

To ensure a cross-cultural and a mutli-generational appeal, the selection committee focused on films that are suitable for most ages and offer English subtitles as appropriate. The schedule of themed screenings is as follows:

Friday, June 16 at 7pm - OPENING NIGHT - $15

Short Films: Color of Love (World Premiere/U.S.), Fourth of July (U.S.), Inmate (World Premiere/U.S./Connecticut filmmaker), Bodies Will Tumble and Roll (U.S.) Heroes (World Premiere/U.S.)

Feature Film: Afro Undidad: Roots and Rebellions (U.S.)

Afro-descendants across eight countries reflect on their roots and culture during an international uprising. Unsatisfied with the limited knowledge about their African heritage, some participate in DNA tests to uncover ancient truths about their ancestors. Afro creatives share reflections from Panama, Jamaica, Peru, the USA, Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, and South Africa in this documentary about unity.

Saturday, June 17 at 2pm - MUSIC - $15

Short Films: Black Joy (U.S.), Assaman (U.S.), The Ebony Rockers Mural (U.K.), Hot Latin Nights at the Granada! (U.S.)

Feature Film: BronX BandA: Arturo O'Farrill and the Bronx

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Bronx, our nation's most economically poor congressional district, 6-time Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist Arturo O'Farrill brings to life a 9-piece hip-hop-jazz ensemble converting stories of South Bronx life to music resounding in the streets. This music documentary pays homage to the history of the Afro-Latinx music that was born in the Bronx.

Saturday, June 17 at 7pm - LIBERATION - $15

All Shorts Program: May I Take Your Plate (World Premiere/U.S.), La Guagua 47 (U.S.), YABÁ (World Premiere/Brazil), Beyond the Green Wave (U.S.), Tomb of the Sea (World Premiere/U.S.), Sentir El Son (U.S.)

Sunday, June 18 at 2pm - EQUALITY - $15

All Shorts Program: Quem e Tu Babe? (U.S.), SABORRRR! (U.S.), Because I Know How Beautiful My Being Is (World Premiere/U.S.), Daughter of the Sea (Puerto Rico), Faith in Blackness: An Exploration of AfroLatine Spirituality (U.S.)

An All-Access Festival Pass is $40 includes all of the above plus access to exclusive digital bonus shorts After School Special (World Premiere/U.S.) and Sin Padre (World Premiere/U.S.), and feature films Catapum: Nowhere to Fall (Colombia) and Liberation Drills (Puerto Rico).

To see complete film descriptions and order tickets and passes, visit palantetheater.org/filmfestguide.