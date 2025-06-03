Palace Theater To Host VOICES OF FREEDOM: A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, June 19th at 6:00 p.m., join the Palace Theater for a powerful and inspiring Juneteenth Celebration presented in collaboration with City Youth Theater/City Stage Company and 3D Music Academy.

This memorable evening will honor African American history and culture through music, poetry, spoken word, and dynamic presentations celebrating resilience, unity, and hope. The event features a blend of musical performances by seasoned professionals and emerging artists, thought-provoking poetry and spoken word pieces exploring themes of freedom, perseverance, and hope, along with insightful presentations on the historic and cultural impact of Juneteenth.

Admission is free but reservations are required as seating is limited. Please call the Box Office at 203-346-2000 or purchase online at palacetheaterct.org.

Featured Artists and Presenters include Chris "Big Dog" Davis, a two-time Grammy-nominated producer and celebrated musician, Will Davis II, recognized as one of the top drummers in the gospel circuit, and Devin Tiana, a talented recording artist whose captivating performances blend soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Performing alongside them are students from the vibrant 3D Music Academy Ensemble, a showcase of emerging talent from the 3D Music Academy.

The evening will conclude with a reception from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. where audience members can meet the artists, connect with fellow attendees, and celebrate community spirit while enjoying light refreshments.

