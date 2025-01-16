PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Comes to Westport Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Community Theatre will present "Pride and Prejudice" January 31 through February 16.

Based on Jane Austen's classic 1813 novel about love, marriage and social status, this theatrical adaptation by acclaimed director Jon Jory brings all the wit and romance of Austen's story to the stage in a refreshingly fast-paced and engaging manner.

Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet's most urgent priority, but with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it's difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense - but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. The San Francisco Chronicle hails Jory's adaptation as "exceptionally clear, funny and moving."

The Westport production is helmed by veteran director and actor Mark Frattaroli (Stratford) and features a talented cast of area performers. The cast includes Lynnette Victoria (Bridgeport); Henry Durham, Isla Hood, Sawyer Peduto and Erin Wallace (Fairfield); Patrick Spaulding (New Fairfield); Tony Moreno (Newtown); Lucy Babbitt, Margaret Frattaroli and Brodey Ott (Stratford); Dana Chiapparelli (Westport); and John Bachelder (Woodbridge). New York actors include Skyler Forrester Brown (New York City) and Deborah Carlson (Waccabuc). Ms. Carlson appears in the production courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

"Pride and Prejudice" plays weekends January 31 through February 16. Performances take place at Westport Community Theatre, located in the lower level of Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, in Westport. Curtain time is 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and 2 PM on Sunday. An additional performance is offered on Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 PM. All tickets are $30.

To reserve tickets or to learn more about Westport Community Theatre's other offerings, visit westportcommunitytheatre.com or call the Box Office at 203-226-1983.

