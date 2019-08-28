Opera House Players Presents BRIGHT STAR in the 2019-2020 Season

The Opera House Players presents Bright Star at the Enfield Annex (Formerly Fermi High School) 124 N Maple St, Enfield CT 06082, September 6th-23rd (Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm). The Opera House Players is the first community theater in Connecticut to present Bright Star.

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40's. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and when she finds has the power to transform both their lives. The story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshing genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

This production of Bright Star features a cast of local actors with director John Pike, musical direction by Kim Aliczi, and choreography by Hannah Gundersheim.

Tickets available by calling the box office at 860-292-6068 or visiting www.operahouseplayers.org. Tickets: $23 (adults) and $19 (seniors, children under 12, students with valid id). Group discount available for groups of 15 or more. Flex passes and gift certificates also available.





