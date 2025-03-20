Open Arts Alliance Students To Perform BEETLEJUICE JR.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Arts Alliance performs Beetlejuice JR. on March 20, 21 & 22nd at The Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park, New Canaan, CT.

Based on the blockbuster motion picture turned Broadway musical, Beetlejuice JR. tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager named Lydia Deetz, who is grieving the loss of her mother. Luckily for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. With music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by the Tony Award-nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical.

"Beetlejuice has a large and fervent fan base among people of all ages," said Drew Cohen, Music Theatre International's President and CEO. "The response to Beetlejuice JR. from audiences around the country is nothing short of astounding. Bravo to Open Arts Alliance for bringing this musical so vividly to life...figuratively speaking, of course."

Open Arts Alliance empowers youth through performing arts education in a supportive environment fostering creativity, confidence and self expression. Our programs nurture the next generation of leaders both on and off the stage while strengthening community bonds and creating a lasting impact. Executive Director, Rocco Natale, says this musical has been "a wonderful opportunity for students to learn from one another and work on a hilarious new classic!"

Chosen from over 170 auditioners, the cast of Beetlejuice JR. include students from Connecticut and New York ages 8-18. This intergenerational opportunity is designed to give students with a passion for the arts access to working professionals while honing their craft. The cast includes: Alessandra Agudelo, Ryker Austin, Hope Bowen, Caleb Carter, Steven Csak, Ryder Diana, Maeve Donat, Declan Dunn, Liam Dunn, Eliana Enright, Zoe Geltser, Kevin Gray, Celine Herrera, Maren Hexter, Thomas Hildebrand, Aoife Horgan, Hugo Kantor, Sam Kantor, Jack Klocisnki, Nicole Klocinski, Coco Liu, Georgia Mazza, Rose McLean, Ava Merenski, Abby Meyers, Claire Moses, Rebecca Notter, Catherine O'Donnell, Aoife ODonnell, Jane Pecorin, Juliette Prezioso, Mackenzie Price, Rowen Quinn, Abigail Ranta, Theodore Rojowsky, Juliette Ross, Harper Roy, Quinn Roy, Elizabeth Schwimmer, Blake Siler, Paige Siler, Nate Smith, Dyer Steele, Abbie Stubbs, Hannah Stubbs, Maya Stubbs, Natalie Summerton, Samson Tobias, Sofia Vakhraneva, Giovanna Varrone, Reece Voehl & Leah Weprin. The production is directed by Jennifer Dunn with music direction by Robin Chenot and choreography by Daxs Wieser. The scenic design is by Christian Fleming with fabrication by Joshua Warner Fabrication Studio and a lighting design by Elijah Schreiner. The colorful costumes are the work of Ana Laborde with stage management by John Curtis and program direction by Cindy Busani. Ronnie Staplefield, Katie Breen and Rocco Natale produce.

Beetlejuice JR. is sure to leave audience members laughing and singing those catchy tunes for hours after they leave the theater.

Beetlejuice JR. Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Comments