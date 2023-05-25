Niantic Bay Playhouse Presents MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

This timeless tale of intrigue and mystery is set to captivate audiences at the Niantic Bay Playhouse from June 2nd-June 17th.

Theater enthusiasts are in for a treat as the classic mystery novel, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by Ken Ludwig, is brought to life on stage. This timeless tale of intrigue and mystery is set to captivate audiences at the Niantic Bay Playhouse from June 2nd-June 17th

The story follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot as he boards the luxurious Orient Express train, only to find himself in the middle of a murder investigation. With a cast of intriguing characters and a plot full of twists and turns, this murder mystery will keep you guessing until the very end.

The stage production has been adapted from the original novel by award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig and features an all-star cast of talented actors from NYC and all over CT. The production promises to transport audiences back in time to the golden age of mystery and suspense.

Director David Conaway said "Truly one of the greatest murder-mysteries ever written with an incredibly talented cast at the brand new Niantic Bay Playhouse has a mystery-within-a-mystery electricity to it that will have you guessing the entire show and talking about for days."

Tickets for Murder on the Orient Express are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here, or at the box office (860-850-5072). Don't miss your chance to see this thrilling mystery brought to life on stage.

Murder on the Orient Express will be performed at the Niantic Bay Playhouse, located at 279 Main Street, Niantic, CT, from June 2nd-June 17th

The Niantic Bay Playhouse (formerly known as the Niantic Cinema) is the new home to East Lyme Regional Theater. East Lyme Regional Theater was founded by Erin Sousa-Stanley 12 years ago, and has since provided high quality performances and education for all ages. Murder on the Orient Express is the second show performed at the new Niantic Bay Playhouse.




Recommended For You