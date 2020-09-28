Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage Continues 34th Season With RFK

RFK will run October 23rd - November 8th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues its 34th Season with RFK, the story of Robert F. Kennedy and his growth from husband and father to grieving brother and finally to Democratic Presidential candidate when he was infamously assassinated. RFK will run October 23rd - November 8th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm.

RFK is a one-man show that recounts the story of Robert F. Kennedy who by late summer, 1964, was a deeply wounded man. Still in shock and consumed with grief and guilt over the assassination of his older brother, President John F. Kennedy, on November 22nd, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, he was at a crossroads. The 1964 presidential election was approaching and President Lyndon Johnson, who had been dangling the possibility of a vice-presidential role to RFK, finally called Kennedy over to the White House to tell him his decision. The result of that meeting and the subsequent direction for the next, and last, four years of Robert Kennedy's life are the focus of this play.

RFK stars Chris Manuel who has previously been appeared in both Ragtime and Jekyll & Hyde at MTC as Houdini and Stride, respectively. Other regional credits include Billy Bigelow in Carousel at Summer Theatre of New Canaan, Eddie Lawrence in Shear Madness at Totem Pole Playhouse and Clopin in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at New Paradigm Theatre.

As one of three theatres in the country to be given permission to host indoor events via the approval of the state of CT and Actor's Equity Association, MTC has been following strict health & safety protocols to assure the safety of the audience, crew, staff, and actors. As of October 8th, Governor Lamont has progressed the state into Phase 3 allowing indoor venues to increase from 25% capacity to 50% capacity. MTC is thrilled to safely host 53 audience members in the theatre while continuing our Live Stream option where patrons not yet comfortable coming back to the theatre can watch the performance from their home, live as it's happening. For more information on MTC's reopening health & safety protocols visit: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols

This production is directed by Kevin Connors with stage manager Jim Schilling. The creative team includes scenic design by Jessie Lizotte, lighting design by RJ Romeo, costume design by Diane Vanderkroef, and sound design by Will Atkin.

In Person ticket prices range from $35-$65 and can only be purchased by calling the MTC Box Office at 203-454-3883. Live Stream tickets are $25 and may be purchased online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com/rfk. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

