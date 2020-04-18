Madison Lyric Stage's Production Of SUOR ANGELICA Has Been Cancelled For The 2020 Season

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Lyric Stage finds itself unable to bring the double-bill production of Suor Angelica and Erwartung, scheduled for June 4-14, to our public.

The company hopes to reschedule the production as part of its 2021 season. They are also hoping to be able to present the remaining two production in the season, The Boys in the Band in July, and Sweeney Todd in October.

"Please know we are committed to providing and maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our patrons, volunteers and artists," the company said in a press release. "You are all like family to us. Your safety and well-being are always our top priorities."

For more information, visit the website at madisonlyricstage.org or call 203-215-6329.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, non-profit arts collective serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable professional-quality opera, musical theater and drama. Past productions include: A Little Night Music, Agnes of God, Blithe Spirit, Company, Evita, Godspell, Hansel and Gretel, Into the Woods, Jesus Christ Superstar, Macbeth, Of Mice and Men, Peter Grimes, Salome, The Glass Menagerie, The Turn of the Screw, and many others.





