Live & In Color To Develop THE LAST MAN This Fall At The Bingham Camp

After a cross-country search for a new musical, Live & In Color has announced that they will develop THE LAST MAN by Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung this fall for their 10th anniversary season.

THE LAST MAN is a brand-new English adaptation based on the hit Korean musical "The Last Man" with original book and lyrics by Kim Ji Shik and original music by Kwon Seung Yeo. This musical is developed in collaboration with NEO Production - a content production company specializing in creative musicals based on the innovative philosophy of aiming to lead cultural value in various fields such as performances, music, video, and social media content to pursue a global business.

THE LAST MAN follows a self-hating, cowardly accountant stuck in his office at 30 Rock during a worldwide zombie outbreak (a fate he considers to be "almost as bad as tax season"). When he finally gets sick of living in "survival mode" - a state that has plagued him his entire life - he decides to de-zombify himself and find out what it truly means to be alive.

Bejarano and Kim comment on the importance of this new piece:

"When writing this show, we realized that if zombies can be thought of as 'corpses on auto-pilot,' we might already be living in a zombie apocalypse - in which all of us are the zombies! You know, in how we find ourselves doom-scrolling on TikTok, drowning in ever-growing debt, and navigating the ultimate rat race course: New York City (which also has lots of literal rats, but that's beside the point!). So, our hope is that THE LAST MAN will act as a survival guide on how someone might de-zombify themself - not only in an apocalypse but in everyday life."

"Our team is thrilled to work with Devanand Janki as our director for a week at Live & In Color in Connecticut. Dev's inspired vision and impeccable comedic and dramatic instincts will help us mine the very best from our heightened yet heartfelt story. This residency provides the perfect environment for us to collaborate humanely, flesh out our script, and bring our protagonist to life in what we believe is an altogether unique take on the zombie"

THE LAST MAN will be developed this September at Live & In Color in Salem, CT. The production will receive two staged readings with an invited audience on September 7th & 8th. To reserve your tickets to the reading, visit liveandincolor.org.

Founded by Director/Choreographer Devanand Janki, Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success, with a core mission of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the theater industry-on and off stage, and at every level of creative and business touchpoint. In its first nine seasons, Live & In Color has developed the musicals "We Start in Manhattan" by Ariella Serur and Sav Souza, "Howdyland!" by JB Tang Jackson and Dominique Gélin, "Little Girl Blue" by Laiona Michelle, "With Bells On!" by Tommy Newman & Devanand Janki (Based on the play by Darrin Hagen), "Within Elsewhere" by Trent Jeffords and Joshua Betancourt, "Māyā" by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, "Present Perfect" by Nancy Nachama Cheser and Jaime Lozano, "Pangaea" by Janet Noh and Lee Summers, "The Family Resemblance" by Masi Asare and "Call It Courage" by Adam Overett. Plays developed during the retreat include "Goddesses Return to the Temple" by Raquel Almazan, "The Wetlands" by AriDy Nox, "La Egoista" by Erlina Ortiz, "Narrow Daylight" by SEVAN, "The Home We Left Behind" by Valerie David, "Invictus Mingus" by Frank Harts, "The Galilee House" by BV Marshall and "Esspy" by Nandita Shenoy. In 2020, Live & In Color developed the virtual pieces "Days of Re-Creation" written entirely by writers of color, "2020 Roasting on an Open Fire" a virtual holiday extravaganza, a weekly virtual happy hour show, "Be Our Guest!" with Broadway professionals, and two virtual 24 Hr Play & Song Festivals.

Named one of the SDC's "Top standout moments for diversity and inclusion," Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, Live & In Color offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. Live & In Color envisions an American Theatre where established and aspiring artists of color and queer artists have generous opportunities to practice their craft by providing a safe, beautiful space in Salem, CT where they can gather to develop new works that give voice to under-represented communities.

For more info visit liveandincolor.org.

