Legacy Theatre to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

It's the most wonderful time of the year down at Legacy Theatre in Stony Creek. After an inaugural season that kicked off with Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park and ended with Tony award winning composer Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, Legacy Theatre is back for one more stellar show before the year comes to a close. December 1st through 12th, the newly renovated theatre on the shoreline will present A Christmas Carol, adapted specially for their stage by Director Keely Baisden Knudsen. Tickets are on sale now at LegacyTheatreCT.org or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has pleasantly haunted audiences around the globe for generations. The journey of Ebenezer Scrooge and his guided self-reflection amidst the Christmas season have enchanted theatregoers young and old as they remember Christmas' past, consider those present, and dream of all those in the future.

A new take on the tale you know and love, Legacy's adaptation of A Christmas Carol will feature a cast of performers playing a multitude of characters as they bring to life this haunting holiday show. The cast is led by James Andreassi, founder and artistic director emeritus of Elm Shakespeare Company in New Haven, in the role of Scrooge himself. "I am so excited, and honored, to be part of Legacy Theatre's inaugural season!" said Andreassi. "To play Ebenezer Scrooge in Dickens' holiday classic, under Keely's direction, is a dream come true, and the best Christmas gift ever!" The company also features local Branford actors and veterans of the Legacy stage, Christopher Lemieux, Emmett Cassidy, and Kiersten Bjork, among others.

Keely Baisden Knudsen, Artistic Director of Legacy Theatre, takes the helm once more as the Director of the production, in addition to adapting the piece. "I appreciate how Scrooge's backstory, including his loving relationship with his sister who passed and his failed relationship to his betrothed, contributed to his isolating himself (and his currency) as a means of protection towards future pain and loss," said Knudsen. "Highlighting his love lost before we see the present-day Scrooge is one of the touching differences in this particular adaptation -- a timeless classic which clings to hope and is filled with the joyous spirit of the season!"

Legacy Theatre invites you to the holiday event of the season in their newly restored historic building. Don't miss out on this classic tale! A Christmas Carol will play at Legacy Theatre for a limited run only, and tickets are already selling fast, so get yours today!

The Legacy Theatre is located in Stony Creek, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized between every show.

Tickets are on sale now at LegacyTheatreCT.org or through the Box Office at (203) 315-1901.