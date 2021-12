Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; SPONGEBOB Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Connecticut:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Becki Walter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions 39%

Karen Casagrande - 1776 - Curtain Call 14%

Renee Sutherland - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 13%

J. Clayton Winters - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 9%

Maillet/Kristen Norris - GUYS AND DOLLA - Connecticut Theater Company 8%

Lindsay Johnson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fairfield Center Stage 7%

Chelsea Derby - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 6%

Brad Blake - GODSPELL - Musicals at Richter 3%

Dorrie Mitchell - A DOLLAR - Suffield Green 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 32%

Terry Hanson - 1776 - Curtain Call 16%

Raven Ong - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 12%

Mary Strieff - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage 6%

Elizabeth Saylor - SUOR ANGELICA - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

Rose Morse/Duane Campbell - GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 5%

Liz Saylor - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 5%

Jessica Camarero - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Thomaston Opera House 4%

Katya Vetrov - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Bolster - JUST DESSERTS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Bolster - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Katya Vetrov - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Legacy Theatre 1%

Elizabeth Saylor - A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Dorrie Mitchell - A DOLLAR - Suffield Green 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bert Bernardi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 33%

Gordon Casagrande - 1776 - Curtain Call 16%

Marc Deaton - SUOR ANGELICA - Madison Lyric Stage 14%

J. Clayton Winters - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 6%

Ben Silberman/David Nunner - GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 5%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 5%

Chris Ryan - SOUND OF MUSIC - Thomaston Opera 5%

David Anctil - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Legacy Theatre 4%

Christy McIntosh-Newsom- - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Bert Bernardi - JUST DESSERTS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Emma Rosa Went - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 17%

Marc Deaton - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage 14%

Renee Sutherland - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 11%

Steven Simpson - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 10%

Pam McDaniel - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 8%

Brian Crook - WIT - Fairfield Center Stage 7%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 7%

Moira O'Sullivan - SNOW WHITE - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 5%

Nick Rapuano - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Diamond Theatre Company 4%

Jane Farnol - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in Sharon 3%

Marc Deaton - A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Terry Saggedy - NATIVE GARDENS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Legacy Theatre 2%

Sherry Asch - RED - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Steve Driffin and Charlie Grady - JAMAL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Dorrie Mitchell - A DOLLAR - Suffield Green 2%

Terry Sagedy - RICHARD II - Brookfield Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tim Howard - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 29%

Martha S. LoMonaco - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 16%

Jared Reynolds - MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre 15%

Terry Sagedy - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 10%

Jane Farnol - RICHARD II - Brookfield Theatre 9%

Justin P. Cowan - HEDDA FREEMAN - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 8%

Kristin Huffman - NPT HOLIDAY SHOW - New Paradigm Theatre 8%

Taylor Shelly - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 5%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Dexter J. Singleton - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Playhouse on Park 41%

Sasha Brätt - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Playhouse on Park 40%

Sean Harris - ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE FROM NOËL COWARD'S PRIVATE LIVES - Playhouse on Park 18%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

RJ Romeo - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 21%

Lou Okell - MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre 14%

Park Lytle - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 13%

Monica Castillo - ZULLY RAMOS PRESENTS: MAYBE NEXT YEAR, A WINTER CABARET - OnBrandMC 13%

Noah Golden - ACTING UP! 2020 - Orange Players 13%

Kristin Huffman - NPT HOLIDAY SHOW - New Paradigm Theatre 8%

Jesse Burke - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Hole In The Wall 5%

Terrance J Peters - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Hole In The Wall 5%

Lou Okell - RICHARD II - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Park Lytle - WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Kinetic Media - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Playhouse on Park 49%

Kinetic Media - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Playhouse on Park 33%

Kinetic Media - ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE FROM NOËL COWARD'S PRIVATE LIVES - Playhouse on Park 18%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

David Sexton - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 32%

Peter Petrino - 1776 - Curtain Call 14%

Tom Janus - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage 8%

Stephen Cihanek - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 7%

Hillary Lang - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 7%

Elizabeth Stewart - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 6%

Tom Janus - SUOR ANGELICA - Madison Lyric Stage 6%

Jamie Burnett - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 5%

Don Rowe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Lou Okell - RED - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Jamie Burnett - JUST DESSERTS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Tom Janus - A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Jamie Burnett - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Legacy Theatre 1%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 29%

1776 - Curtain Call 22%

SUOR ANGELICA - Madison Lyric Stage 8%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 7%

FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 6%

JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fairfield Center Stage 5%

THE SUN SITS LOW: AN EVENING OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Thomaston Opera 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Legacy Theatre 3%

CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 3%

GODSPELL - Musicals at Richter 3%

MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - 2021 1%

JUST DESSERTS - Legacy Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Rowan Simonelli - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 25%

Sara DeFelice - NUNSENSE - Curtain Call 11%

Lou Ursone - 1776 - Curtain Call 7%

Betzabeth Castro - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fairfield Center Stage 6%

Allison Waggener - SUOR ANGELICA - Madison Lyric Stage 6%

Nathan Clift - GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 6%

Dani Kay - SOUND OF MUSIC - Thomaston Opera 5%

Allison Lindsay - ERWARTUNG - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

Ruby White - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Tess Adams - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Legacy Theatre 4%

Ramone Nelson - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

Kiersten Bjork - JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 3%

Craig Pinder - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

Noah Pekari - GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - JUST DESSERTS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 2%

Kristen Norris - GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Noah Liebowitz - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Travis Karas - GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

Jami Valzania - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Emmett Cassidy - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Legacy Theatre 1%

Kathleen Narowski - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 1%

Jamie Culbreth - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Patrick Harvey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 20%

Rob Nichols - ROMEO & JULIET - Curtain Call 11%

Mitchel Kawash - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 10%

John Johmann - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage 8%

Nathaly Abreau - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6%

Ed Bernstein - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 6%

Mariah Sage - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 5%

Patty Carver - A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

Todd Santa Maria - RED - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Tom Schwans - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 3%

Val Moranto - A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Tom Hebert - A DOLLAR - Suffield Players 3%

Marc Deaton - A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Mark O'Donnell - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 2%

Miles Everett - RED - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Shawn Procuniar - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Diamond Theatre Company 2%

Lori Lee - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Diamond Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa Walters - A DOLLAR - Suffield Players 2%

Hanna Madler - A DOLLAR - Suffield Players 1%

Laurel Letteri - NATIVE GARDENS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Michael Sayers - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Legacy Theatre 1%

Rebecca Ellis - A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Kelly Boucher - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Diamond Theatre Company 1%

Ron Malyszka - NATIVE GARDENS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Doug Nielson - A DOLLAR - Suffield Players 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Bella D'Ottavio - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 16%

Alexis Reda - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 16%

Michelle Shapiro - THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 12%

Tracy Ferguson - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 11%

Kiersten Bjork - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 9%

Kristin Huffman - NPT HOLIDAY SHOW - New Paradigm Theatre 9%

Kathleen Narowski - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 5%

Morgana Kate Watson - SPOTLIGHT & FRIENDS - Brookfield Theatre 5%

Carlin Fournier - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 4%

Randy Davidson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 4%

Jason Phillips - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 4%

Brady Hanney - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 3%

Stacey Snyder - SPOTLIGHT & FRIENDS - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Chrystal Campbell - DOGNAP ON DEKALB - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 15%

Tracy Ferguson - WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield 11%

Brian Crook - A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 10%

Brianna Bowman - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 10%

Kiersten Bjork - WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield 9%

Stephen Shepherd - MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 9%

Kevoy Somerville - RICHARD II - Brookfield Theatre 7%

Steve Benko - A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 7%

Faith Fernandes - MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre 5%

Nana Visitor - RICHARD II - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 5%

Kierstin Jones - WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield 4%

Patrick Kelly - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 4%

John Taylor - RICHARD II - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Sean Latasa - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 27%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage 17%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 16%

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 13%

OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 7%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Legacy Theatre 5%

DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Diamond Theatre Company 4%

A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

RED - Brookfield Theatre 3%

NATIVE GARDENS - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 2%

JAMAL - Legacy Theatre 2%

A DOLLAR - Suffield Players 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 27%

1776 - Curtain Call 12%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Connecticut Shakespeare Festival 12%

BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 9%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage 7%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 5%

JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 5%

FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 5%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 4%

SUOR ANGELICA - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - Curtain Call 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Legacy Theatre 1%

A MEMORY OF TRUTH? - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

A DOLLAR - Suffield Players 1%

JUST DESSERTS - Legacy Theatre 1%

THE SUN SITS LOW: AN EVENING OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

FCS ROCKS: THE MUSIC OF ABBA - Fairfield Center Stage 1%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Legacy Theatre 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

AS YOU LIKE IT - Elm Shakespeare Company 27%

SPOOKY SHAKESPEARE - Elm Shakespeare Company 19%

TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR - Playhouse on Park 19%

KILL MOVE PARADISE - Playhouse on Park 18%

ROMEO & JULIET WITH ICE THE BEEF - Elm Shakespeare Company 10%

PERICLES - Elm Shakespeare Company 7%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar & Joe Landry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions 35%

Jamie Lajoie - 1776 - Curtain Call 19%

Andrew Okell - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 12%

Steven Simpson - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 10%

Scott Cally - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 8%

Jamie Burnett - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 5%

Katrina Buckley - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Diamond Theatre Company 4%

Jamie Burnett - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Legacy Theatre 3%

Andrew Okell - NATIVE GARDENS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Jamie Burnett - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - JUST DESSERTS - Legacy Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Renee Sutherland - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 54%

Jim Durkin - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 26%

Adam Jackson - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 12%

Adam Jackson - JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 8%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

LET'S LEARN STUFF - Pantochino Productions 44%

ZULLY RAMOS PRESENTS: MAYBE NEXT YEAR, A WINTER CABARET - OnBrandMC 16%

CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 14%

LEGACY THEATRE'S GRAND OPENING WITH TELLY LEUNG - Legacy Theatre 12%

FAIRFIELD CENTER COUCH: BROADWAY BACKWARDS - Fairfield Center Stage 8%

FAIRFIELD CENTER COUCH: LOVE BITES (AN ANTI-VALENTINE'S DAY CONCERT) - Fairfield Center Stage 7%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW-DROPPING NEW MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 51%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Theatre Fairfield 30%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 19%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

WOMAN AND SCARECROW - Theatre Fairfield 16%

ACTING UP! 2020 - Orange Players 12%

MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 11%

WIT - Fairfield Center Stage 9%

HEDDA FREEMAN - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 8%

A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 8%

IN THE OPEN - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 8%

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 7%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Hole In The Wall 5%

RICHARD II - Brookfield Theatre 5%

THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Hole In The Wall 5%

DOGNAP ON DEKALB - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 3%

ARE YOU MY SISTER? - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jill Nunez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino Productions 20%

Julie Rumbold - SUOR ANGELICA - Madison Lyric Stage 15%

Victoria Clougher - 1776 - Curtain Call 15%

Bruce Crilly - 1776 - Curtain Call 12%

Jacob Ebert - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Pantochino 10%

Erika Spondike - FOOTLOOSE - New Paradigm Theatre 9%

Mitchel Kawash - JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 8%

Michael Wright - 1776 - Curtain Call 5%

Michael Jovovich - 1776 - Curtain Call 3%

Emmett Cassidy - JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 2%

Michael Sayers - JOAN JOYCE - Legacy Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jamal Green - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage 17%

Jessica Breda - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 15%

Matthew Horowitz - WAITING FOR GODOT - Hole In The Wall 12%

Lizzy Booth - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 10%

Trishawn Paul - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6%

Ruby White - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre 5%

Tyrell Latouche - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Legacy Theatre 5%

Irine Dumitrascu - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in Sharon 4%

Sean Latasa - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in Sharon 4%

Kelly Boucher - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Diamond Theatre Company 4%

Rick Calvo - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Thomas Samuels - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in Sharon 4%

Kevoy Somerville - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

Barbara Sonenstein - OEDIPUS REX - Legacy Theatre 2%

Charles Schoenfeld - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Diamond Theatre Co 2%

Laurel Lettieri - NATIVE GARDENS - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Ben Frazer - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Jeremiah Maestas - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare in Sharon 0%

Ron Malyszka - NATIVE GARDENS - Brookfield Theatre 0%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Aneudy Corchado - GUYS AND DOLLS - Windham Theatre Guild 33%

Josephine Harding - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 29%

Eli Brito - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 17%

Beth Bonnabeau - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 13%

Mason Sacco - CONTEMPORARY MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Eric Dino - A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 22%

Erin Shaughnessy - ARE YOU MY SISTER? - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 17%

Monique Castillo - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 17%

Sarah Denn - MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre 12%

Mackenzie McClure - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 11%

Victor Roldan - MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre 11%

Emma Burke-Covitz - MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Brookfield Theatre 10%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Fairfield Center Stage 39%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 20%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Brookfield Theatre 17%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 14%

MELANCHOLY PLAY: A CHAMBER MUSICAL - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 70%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Playhouse on Park 30%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

NOISES OFF - Dept. of Theatre Arts at WCSU 38%

DOT - Brookfield Theatre 16%

FREAKS, GEEKS AND OUTCASTS - Castle Craig Players 14%

HEARTLESS - Hole In The Wall 12%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Theatre Fairfield 11%

PROJECT X - Theatre Fairfield 9%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

SPOOKY SHAKESPEARE - Elm Shakespeare Company 53%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Playhouse on Park 32%

THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park 15%

Theater You''re Most Excited To Get Back To (Professional)