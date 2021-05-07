LATE NIGHTÂ Host Seth Meyers Returns with Two Stand Up Shows at The Ridgefield Playhouse, May 16

He makes America laugh and think every night - now you can get up close and personal with "Late Night with Seth Meyers" talk show host Seth Meyers himself at The Ridgefield Playhouse! Get ready for perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire the comedian, interviewer and political commentator as he returns to Ridgefield with TWO shows on Sunday, May 16 at 4pm and 7:30pm.

This outdoor show in the tent next to The Playhouse is part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Meyers is an Emmy Award-winning writer and one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine's 100 most influential people. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." Media partner for this event is 95.9fm The Fox.

Meyers began his TV career with "Saturday Night Live" in 2001. He served as head writer for nine seasons and "Weekend Update" anchor for eight. In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake's musical monologue. In all, he has garnered 20 Emmy nominations for his work in television. He hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and was Emmy nominated in 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. In 2018 he hosted the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Variety Special.

Meyers currently executive produces the NBC comedy "A.P. Bio" and also executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu's animated superhero show "The Awesomes," which ran for three seasons. In addition, Meyers has joined forces with "SNL" alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create IFC's Emmy-nominated docu-parody series "Documentary Now!" Meyers hosted the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards on ESPN and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner to rave reviews.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($90) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced, limited capacity seating. Concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.